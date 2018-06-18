LOUTH WEATHER: 'Fine summer weather to return by weekend'

Local weather guru Louth Weather has lifted the hearts of those in the county with a forecast of fine weather this weekend.

In a Facebook update this morning, Louth Weather went into detail on the developing situation for the week ahead:

"Another relatively dry week ahead. The vast majority of any rain will be on Tuesday. Temperatures around, our slightly below average to begin, will warm up next weekend. Breezy for the first half of the week, but winds easing thereafter. A slow improvement in conditions in the second half of the week.

"Monday starts off with some sunshine especially over northern parts. Overall quite a cloudy day in store. Mostly dry, though some showers will develop through the afternoon, but they should be light and many areas will miss them. Max 17°C. Moderate to fresh SW winds, veering NW later and easing.

"Tuesday will be a dull day with little or no sunshine. The cloud will thicken at times to produce some light rain. There's also a risk of the rain turning heavier for a period, most likely during the evening. Max 17°C. Light southerly winds to begin, will pick up as the day progresses.

"Wednesday starts dull and damp with some light rain about. It will quickly dry up with some sunny spells developing, though overall it will be a cloudy day. Max 16°C. Moderate to fresh NW winds.

"The weekend will see High pressure in control, so plenty of dry weather. However as this High has originated in the more humid maritime air of The Atlantic, I think we'll be seeing quite a lot of cloud cover to begin with. In addition with winds coming from a northerly direction it will feel cool.

"As the High settles in over Ireland next weekend, I expect us to see more in the way of sunshine, lighter winds and becoming quite warm with temperatures around 20°C."