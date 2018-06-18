Roads
REPORT: Emergency services on way to two-car collision outside Dundalk
Fire service and emergency personnel are on their way to a two-car collision on a road - L3168 -close to the M1 fly-over off the Ardee Road in Dundalk this morning.
There are early reports that three people have been injured - their condition is unknown at this stage.
Three fire tenders are believed to be heading to the scene.
More as we get it.
