Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, June 18th, 2018

The death has occurred of Dr. Junaid Syed from Clogherhead, Louth/Monaghan Town, Monaghan

Dr. Junaid Syed (London) Thursday, 14th June 2018, in London. Predeceased by his mother Naseem. Deeply missed by his wife & best friend Mairéad, daughters, Natasha, Niamh, Aoibhinn and Riona, father Anwar, sisters Nazli and Sabeena, parents-in-law, John and Teresa Mc Coy (Monaghan), brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

Burial on Sunday, 17th June, at St. Denis's Cemetery, Clogherhead, after a service in St. Michael's Church, Clogherhead, at 12.30pm.

The death has occurred of Sheila Lennon (née Gilsenan) from Glenoe Lower Point Road, Dundalk, Louth



Sheila Lennon (née Gilsenan) Saturday 16th June 2018, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predecesed by her husband Owen. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son Owen daughter in law Moira, grandchildren Barry, Sara, Aoife and Niall, Sara's husband Andrew Nixon, great-grandchildren Chloe, Lauren, Daniel, Ryan, and Jamie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Lower Point Road, from Sunday afternoon 1pm to 8pm, Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am, driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only, please, Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Joe Mc Grane (Senior) from Toberona Cottages, Dundalk, Louth



Joe Mc Grane (SNR), Saturday 16th June 2018. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surounded by his family. Predeceased by his son Alan and daughter Jacqueile, He will be very sadly missed by his sons Joe and David, brother Noel, sisters Maureen, Masie and Rosaleen, daughter in-law Grainne, grandchildren Nicole, Aoife, Niamh, Micheala and Clíodhna, great-grandchildren Owen and Mason, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Monday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am driving to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of John Duff from Ardee, Louth



The death has occurred of John Duff, Millockstown, Ardee, suddenly at his home. John, beloved husband of Tracey (née Molloy) and loving father of Amy and Kelly. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sisters Rosie and Martina, mother-in-law Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.