This €4 lotto bet landed one lucky Louth punter a BIG win

A Louth punter scooped over €10,000 on Saturday evening after their four lucky numbers came up in the Daily Millions draw.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed two separate €2 accumulators on the same four numbers, 1, 2, 3 and 13.

The first €2 accumulator included the bonus ball and saw odds of 1,600/1, which returned a tasty €3,202.

However it was their second €2 accumulator that didn’t include the bonus ball which saw this Wee County native bag an incredible €7,502 after it defied odds of 3,750/1.

Their combined returns totalled a windfall of €10,704 for a total of €4 staked.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented “It’s fantastic to see our customers win big on bets that have small stakes, but even better when one customer walks away with a fantastic €10,704 having split €4 across two accumulators on their four lucky numbers. We at BoyleSports want to congratulate them on their win and hope they enjoy putting their winnings to good use.”