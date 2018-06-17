Daily Millions
This €4 lotto bet landed one lucky Louth punter a BIG win
Winner
A Louth punter scooped over €10,000 on Saturday evening after their four lucky numbers came up in the Daily Millions draw.
The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed two separate €2 accumulators on the same four numbers, 1, 2, 3 and 13.
The first €2 accumulator included the bonus ball and saw odds of 1,600/1, which returned a tasty €3,202.
However it was their second €2 accumulator that didn’t include the bonus ball which saw this Wee County native bag an incredible €7,502 after it defied odds of 3,750/1.
Their combined returns totalled a windfall of €10,704 for a total of €4 staked.
Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented “It’s fantastic to see our customers win big on bets that have small stakes, but even better when one customer walks away with a fantastic €10,704 having split €4 across two accumulators on their four lucky numbers. We at BoyleSports want to congratulate them on their win and hope they enjoy putting their winnings to good use.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on