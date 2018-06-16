Locals voice concern over tap water in Dundalk this evening

Locals in parts of Dundalk have taken to social media this evening to voice their concern over the colour of the water coming out of their taps.

Homes in Blackrock, the Ardee Road, Mullaharlin Road and Dublin Road have all reported a brownish colour to the water.

People in Manydown Close and Bay Estate are also reporting the same problem.

There are even reports of a similar issue in Castleblaney too.

Earlier in the week, Irish Water had stated that 'step testing' may cause supply disruptions to Dublin Road, Mullaharlin Road and surrounding areas in Dundalk.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU022553.

There has been no official statement from the authorities yet.