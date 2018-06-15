Inniskeen company McArdle Skeath open new €20 million supply chain facility

Inniskeen-based company McArdle Skeath, one of Ireland’s leading supply chain management providers, today opened its new €20million, 12,500m2 temperature controlled storage facility in Hollystown, Dublin 15.



The supply chain facility represents an investment by McArdle Skeath and is strategically positioned to service the nutritional and bio-tech sectors. The company, 50 years in business this year, has added the Hollystown facility to its existing headquarters in Inniskeen, Dundalk.



Attending the opening ceremony, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “The opening of this impressive new facility is great news for Dublin 15 and I would like to congratulate McArdle Skeath for the successful expansion of their business, now in its 50th year. This large scale warehouse will provide up to 100 jobs over the next 12 months here in Hollystown, serving the nutritional and bio-tech sectors. It is ideally located thanks to its proximity to the M50 and other major routes, as well as being very accessible to Dublin Airport. I know McArdle Skeath pride themselves on exceeding the highest standards, and I have no doubt they will take the same approach to success with this new facility. I wish all the staff and management the very best of luck.”



Speaking at the official opening Micheál McArdle, Managing Director and CEO of McArdle Skeath, marked the significance of the new facility and how the company has become: “One of Ireland’s largest storage providers certified by the HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority). Our facility and the standards to which we operate are designed to not only meet, but exceed the specification required to service the nutritional and pharmaceutical sectors. This investment reaffirms McArdle Skeath’s commitment to our core values in providing compliant solutions to Ireland’s export and import markets”.



With a workforce of 150 people, the new facility has created 20 new jobs initially. An additional 80 positions will come on stream as McArdle Skeath expands further into contract manufacturing to include - lean manufacturing operations, repackaging, rebranding, quality assurance inspections and sampling.



Speaking at the event, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD stated: “I am delighted to see McArdle Skeath expanding with the opening of their new facility in Dublin. Since setting up in Inniskeen in 1968, the company has set standards in the industry, by evolving and providing innovative solutions for customers, and this new facility is testament to that. I am confident that the new McArdle Skeath facility in Hollystown will flourish, and continue to grow, and I wish all the team the very best for the future”.



The new facility expands McArdle Skeath’s portfolio by diversifying into temperature management storage solutions. The critical nature of pharmaceutical products demand temperature integrity between +2°C to +8°C and +15°C to +25°C. The building and equipment commissioned at the Hollystown site have been innovatively designed to meet these temperature ranges, while also ensuring full redundancy.



McArdle Skeath’s presence at Hollystown allows for efficient access to and from Ireland’s major transport network. This statement was echoed by Micheál McArdle when saying “our location provides ease of access to the M50, N3 and M1 motorways, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port.” Mr McArdle went on to say “with the option of doubling the size of our Hollystown facility, we look forward to further investment and job creation in the future.”



Founded in 1968, McArdle Skeath has two facilities in Ireland, the first of which was set up in Inniskeen, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Visitwww.mcardleskeath.com for more information.