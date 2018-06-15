Dundalk Dog Rescue sponsored walk one of year's biggest fundraisers

Dundalk Dog Rescue are thrilled to be hosting their annual sponsored walk this June 24th, 2018 and they want your dog to come take part.

Aiming for their biggest turn out to date, the sponsored walk is a fun filled event for dogs and their owners starting and ending at the Spirit Store.

Early registration is available from 3.30pm with the walk beginning at 4pm sharp. The pooches can cool off along the way with some refreshments and will be kept company on their walk by the DDR mascot Dudley.

Sponsorship cards are available from Dundalk Dog Rescue or participants can pay €20 to register on the day. The fun doesn't end with the walk, a BBQ will be held in the Spirit Store afterwards with drinks and refreshments available.

For the second year running the dog photography sessions will also be taking place, where participants have the opportunity to have a photoshoot with renowned pet photographer Al Shelley. As this was a sell out last year, booking is available this year through by emailing events@dundalkdogrescue.ie.

Sessions are €20. Finally, when the dogs are safely tucked up in bed, the humans are invited to a Latino night upstairs in the Spirit Store featuring an array of local DJ's for a salsa themed after party! Starting at 8p non participants are also welcome.

This event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the local charity and your continued support is massively appreciated as they continue battling with costs of running the charity while beginning the build of their new rescue centre which will be the first of its kind in Ireland, right here in Dundalk.