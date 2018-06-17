Dundalk FC matchday parking a gardai matter

Parking on footpaths in the vicinity of Oriel Park on Dundalk FC matchdays are a matter for the Gardai, councillors from Dundalk Municipal District have heard.

The issue was raised by Maria Doyle last week with the local councillor saying she has received representations from people who have had their paths blocked by vehicles parking illegally on matchdays.

“People have to go out onto the main road. For people with disabilities, it’s very difficult. The club have been on the ball, they have a disability officer,” she said. “Some people are avoiding leaving their houses because of it.”

Frank Pentony said such actions were “an offence, any time day or night” while Councillor Conor Keelan said it was a matter for the Gardai. Doyle said the matter would be raised once again at the next Joint Policing Committee meeting.