Man (40) told to stay out of centre of Carlingford

A 40-year-old-man accused of harassing a woman and assaulting a man a day apart, has been told to stay out of the centre of Carlingford as part of bail terms imposed at Dundalk District Court last Wednesday.

Brendan Boyle, who must also live at an address at Clos na Manach, Greenore, Carlingford, is charged with assaulting a man at Boylesports, Linenhall Street, Dundalk on May 25th last and harassing a woman at Greenacres Shopping Centre the following day.

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the third of October.