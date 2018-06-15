Five month sentence for Dundalk man who assaulted Garda

A 33-year-old man who assaulted a garda while he was being treated in the back of an ambulance outside Dundalk Garda Station, was sentenced to five months at the local district court last week.

Ciaran Rodgers of Abbeyhall, The Loakers, Blackrock was also before the court accused of two further separate counts of assault.

These incidents were alleged to have taken place on Church Street, Dundalk and at Park Avenue, Dundalk on the same date - December 12th last year.

Judge John Coughlan noted that the offending had started with the defendant assaulting an ex-partner.

It ended with him assaulting a garda in the back of an ambulance.

The Defence said the accused had been clean of drugs for four years until the death of his brother two years ago and “needs help”.

The court heard the defendant is currently serving a three-month sentence until next month.

The court also heard he had also entered guilty pleas to the charges before the court, at Cloverhill District Court on May 23rd last.

Judge Coughlan, in imposing the five-month jail term for the assault on the garda, said the gardaí must be protected.

The sentence was backdated to May 2nd when the defendant went into custody in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

The other assault charges were marked taken into consideration by Judge Coughlan.