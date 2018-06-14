Russell's Saloon offering free gin and tonics to customers who bring in a cucumber today

Russells Saloon are offering a free Hendricks gin and tonic to people who come into the bar with a cucumber tonight.

Yes, you've read that right - for one night only you can turn your unwanted veg into a refreshing and even more importantly free gin and tonic.

You'll have to hurry though, as the offer is only available for the first 50 people.

Russell's said: "To celebrate world cucumber day, we will gift everyone that brings a cucumber into Russell’s Saloon on Thursday Night a FREE Hendricks Gin & Tonic. 1st 50 ppl in."

Sounds like a solid deal to us!