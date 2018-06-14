Power outages affect almost 1,900 customers across Dundalk today

Almost 1,900 ESB customers have been affected by electricity outages today in three different locations across Dundalk.

Some 1,741 customers in the Marshes area have been affected, a further 34 in the Ramparts area and 43 customers just North of Dundalk will be without power for most of the day.

The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Power is expected to be restored to customers in the Marshes and North Dundalk areas by 4pm whilst customers in the Ramparts area of town will have to wait until 5pm today.

For more updates see: https://www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/

The alert follows outages yesterday which left 1,300 customers without electricity until yesterday evening.