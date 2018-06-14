Trees down and 'debris' on roads into Dundalk

According to reports there is a tree down at Rathbrist in Tallanstown which is blocking half the road this morning.

There is also reported to be a tree "totally blocking the road to Louth Village" at the turn off for Louth village at the T-junction further on.

There is also another tree down on the Ardee Road just before the turnoff for Dundalk.



There is also a tree down blocking the road at the Readypenny Inn pub. The Little Ash Road, L5197, heading for Inniskeen, just before Annaghs Poultry Farm is also blocked by a downed tree. A tree is also down on the Dromiskin road to Castlebellingham.

Motorists are reporting debris on several routes into Dundalk.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.