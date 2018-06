A coastguard helicopter, along with land-based personnel, were called out to search along the Dundalk coastline this evening.

According to reports the coastguard helicopter was dispatched from Dublin, and was spotted searching overhead in Blackrock and close to the Shore Road off the Red Barns Road.

The Democrat understands they were searching for three people.

It is understood at this stage that the people involved have been found.

