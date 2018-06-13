Louth hit with WIND WARNING ahead of Storm Hector arrival

According to Met Eireann, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for Louth this evening.

Storm Hector is expected to arrive in Ireland later this evening and the wind warning has been issued for the Wee County along with Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.

Met Eireann: "Southwest to west winds, later veering westerly, associated with Storm Hector, will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr. Over Leinster winds will be strongest between 0200 and 0900."