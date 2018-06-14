Funeral details for Conor Morgan announced

The funeral arrangements for Conor Morgan, who passed away tragically following an accident in Cyprus last weekend, have been announced:

"Reposing at the family residence at Cnoc Na Mara, Blackrock, from Friday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk"

House Private for Family Members Only on Saturday Morning by Request.

May his gentle soul rest in peace