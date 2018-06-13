Louth CoCo distancing themselves from St Patrick's PA provision

Louth County Council are uninvolving themselves from the provision of a public address system at this year's Blessing of the Graves at St Patrick's Cemetary in Dowdallshill.

After a disastrous experiment last year, where the mass was broadcast over Dundalk FM with patruns asked to bring their own portable radios to listen along, a PA system will be provided once again in 2018.

Howver, the local authority have confirmed they are removing themselves from the process of acquiring and providing the audio system. Instead, they will make a financial contribution towards it's hire.

In response to a recent question posed by councillor Conor Keelan, the council said, 'The infrastructure used last year was not suitable and did not meet the requirements of those personally attending the annual event. It is necessary to revert to the original arrangement whereby the Parish would identify and engage the provider of such equipment."

The council have also confirmed that gates will be open later in the evenings in the lead up to the Blessing of the Graves and they say that 'Arrangements will also be put in place to augment the permanent toilet facilities with temporary units as in previous years.'