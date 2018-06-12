Ardee family land BIG lotto win

A lucky Lidl shopper in Ardee claimed a tidy €106,121 after matching 5 Numbers Plus Bonus on the Lotto Draw from Saturday June 2nd.

The ticket was bought in the Lidl Store, on the Dublin Road in Ardee, Co. Louth.

This is the first big Lotto win for Lidl since National Lottery games were rolled out throughout its Irish stores this year.

A small family syndicate who claimed their prize said it will allow then take their first foreign holiday in 11 years.

"Money has been very tight so the first thing we will do is go out and get passports and book a sun break.

"Next on the list is to buy a good quality second hand car. This will make a huge difference to our family we are absolutely thrilled.”