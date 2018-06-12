Fine for Dundalk man who was ‘showing off’ to the public before Gardai encounter

A man arrested for public order offences at the local garda station, told the officer involved when he apologised, that he was trying to show off and impress members of the public at the time, Dundalk District Court was told last Wednesday.

The court heard Chad Fleming (20) of Glenwood, Dundalk was acting suspiciously at The Crescent on March 4th last and when he was approached by the Garda officer, he became abusive and very threatening.

He was also said to have used derogatory language.

District Court Judge John Coughlan imposed a €200 fine on the local man for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.