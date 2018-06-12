Man (45) accused of setting net curtains in Dundalk house alight

A 45-year-old man accused of setting fire to net curtains at house on the Newry Road in Dundalk, is to have his case dealt with at Circuit Court level.

Judge John Coughlan refused to hear the case in the district court last week after he heard an outline of the allegations against Michele Catalano with an address at Church View Apartments, Hoey’s Lane, Dundalk who is charged with arson at St. Kevin’s Terrace on July 25th last year.

The court was told it was alleged the occupants of the property saw a man outside and having smelled smoke, discovered the curtains on fire at approximately 9.15pm.

After he refused jurisdiction, Judge Coughlan adjourned the case to the 19th of September for preparation of a book of evidence.