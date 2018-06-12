Licence stolen from car in Kilcurry and attempted fast food outlet break-in

A man’s driving licence and log book were stolen from the glove compartment of his car in Balriggan, Kilcurry, on Thursday, 7th June.



Gardaí say the window was left open in the car at the time of the incident and warned drivers about opportunistic thieves during the good weather spell.



Attempted break-in



There was an attempted break-in at Domino's Pizza, on the Long Walk at 7am on Sunday, 10th June.



The glass at the front of the store was left broken during the incident, however, the thieves did not gain entry to the building after the security alarm went off.