Chance to dive on Carlingford Lough shipwrecks

Dundalk Sub Aqua Club are very proud to be hosting their first Dive Rally this weekend from June 15th to 17th and look forward to showcasing the wonderful dive sites in Carlingford Lough.

The club are expecting divers from all over the country who are looking forward to this opportunity for some exciting diving and also to enjoy the scenic Cooley Peninsula.



There will be an opportunity on the weekend to dive on some of the wrecks lying in the lough and along the coast, as well as the reef dive sites at the entrance to the lough.

Two historic vessels, The Connemara and The Retriever collided during a storm and sank in 1916 with the loss of 94 lives. These wrecks are situated close together and are interesting dives.

The Falavee Wreck. (sitting in approx. 10m), a steamer wrecked in 1942. This is covered in lots of soft corals and abundant fish life.

The Hebron Wreck (sitting in approx. 25m), positioned just off Kilkeel. This fishing vessel is fairly well intact and covered in life, a fantastic dive if the conditions are just right!

There is plenty of colour and life in and around all of these wrecks.

The scenic dive sites range in depth from 6 metres to 25 metres and there is a dive there suitable for all divers.We are always amazed at the variety and quantity of life on our local dive sites.



The Blockhouse is a reef close to the Haulbowline Lighthouse at the entrance to the Lough. A shelf dive with many different species of life, sponges, sea squirts, anemones, fish life, lobster and conger eels. This dive is very dependent on tide times and can only be dived at slack water times, but well worth the wait!!

The Vidal Rock at the Number 9 Channel Buoy. This again is a shelf dive similar to the Blockhouse, although the life found on it is sometimes a little different but no less abundant.