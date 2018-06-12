Brian Kennedy set for exclusive Dundalk gig

Popular Irish singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy will play an exclusive gig in Dundalk later this month in the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa (formerly known as the Ramada) on the Armagh Road.



The gig will take place on Saturday 23rd June with doors opening at 9.15pm.



Fans of the Irish singer will be treated to a fully seated show. Tickets are priced at €20 and include a 2-course meal, the musical performance, and an 80’s disco after the show.

Brian Edward Patrick Kennedy, born 12 October 1966, is an Irish singer-songwriter and author from Belfast, Northern Ireland.



He scored a number of hit singles and albums in the UK and Ireland during the 1990s and 2000s and has represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006.

He is the younger brother of the late musician Bap Kennedy.

Brian was diagnosed with rectal cancer two years ago. He was continuing treatment up to last year and said that he “wasn’t out of the woods yet”.

He is best known for songs such as 1996's Put the Message in the Box, 2003's You Raise Me Up and 1996's Life, Love and Happiness.

Tickets for this special night can be bought at reception at the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa or in Central News, on Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk.