Acclaimed singer/songwriter John Spillane coming to Dundalk

For anyone looking for the ideal Father’s Day present for their music loving father, then the search has just been made that little bit easier as the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol will welcome the acclaimed singer/songwriter John Spillane to its stage on Saturday 22nd September at 8.30pm.

John Spillane is a musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet, dreamer – a canvass filled with colour and brilliance. His music transports the listener; his live performance captivates the audience. In a world filled with strife and upheaval, a time-out with John Spillane is enough to ease the load a bit on anyone lucky enough to bask in his light.

The man and his music are pure magic. Place him in the genre of folk, acoustic, traditional, world or pop – that’s fine with John. He’s a man who is very comfortable in his skin. Whether performing solo with guitar, with gentle accompaniment or with full band before 10, 10,000 or 100,000, John entertains, charms, and mesmerizes.

Two-time Meteor award winner, John Spillane is one of the most accomplished songwriters in Ireland today. Among those who have covered his songs are Christy Moore, Karan Casey, Pauline Scanlon, Cathy Ryan, Sharon Shannon and Sean Keane.

John Spillane is a native of Cork, the County he lovingly describes as “the centre of the universe”, and it has been a huge creative influence on him. John’s songs effortlessly flits between beautiful poetry tinged with melancholy to roguish, irreverent Cork humour. If you are looking for a night of good ‘craic’, a John Spillane show should not be missed.

Tickets are €20 and are now available online. Due to the intimate nature of this venue early booking is advised. For further information, contact the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on 042 9328887.