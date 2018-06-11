DUNDALK CRIME
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to headbutt assault in Dundalk
The victim also had their phone stolen
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place on Tuesday, 5th June on Hoey's Lane.
During the assault, a person was headbutted and had their phone stolen by two males between 6 and 6:45pm.
One of the men is described as being 6 feet tall and was wearing a blue baseball cap with a dark blue tracksuit. The other man was also 6 feet tall and wore a baseball cap.
Anyone with any information on this assault has been asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 93 88400.
