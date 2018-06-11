Gardaí appeal for witnesses to headbutt assault in Dundalk

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place on Tuesday, 5th June on Hoey's Lane.

During the assault, a person was headbutted and had their phone stolen by two males between 6 and 6:45pm.



One of the men is described as being 6 feet tall and was wearing a blue baseball cap with a dark blue tracksuit. The other man was also 6 feet tall and wore a baseball cap.



Anyone with any information on this assault has been asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 93 88400.



