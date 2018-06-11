Dundalk Rose of Tralee escort ready for international festival

Dundalk man David Donnelly (24) who has been selected as a Rose Escort at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival, has begun his preparations for the life-changing trip to Kerry’s Capital in August.

The 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from Friday 17th to Tuesday 21st August, while the Rose Escorts will need to be in place to welcome the Roses to Kerry on Wednesday 15th August.

David made the cut following the Rose Escort Boot Camp which took place along the Wild Atlantic Way in Kerry over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

David, who already came through an interview process at the Glen Royal Hotel in Maynooth in April, had to pass a number of endurance tests and team-building exercises before they could graduate as fully-fledged Rose Escorts.

In addition to the 10 farmers in the camp, a wide range of professions have featured among the profiles of this year’s Rose Escorts with two doctors, five teachers, a nurse, distiller and forester to name a few.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival’s Communications Manager, John Drummey, said: “The Rose Escorts spent three days in Kerry where they undertook a number of gruelling, yet fun, tasks to prepare them for the festival in August.

"The Boot Camp weekend in the Kingdom is a team-building exercise that is also designed to help them cope with the demands of a busy week in Tralee. We are particularly grateful to our friends in Kerry County Council for putting together such a packed programme of activities throughout the magnificent Kingdom of Kerry.”