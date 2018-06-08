This weekend is set to be another scorcher for Louth

Good news for sun worshipers - the good weather is set to continue this weekend and on into next week.

This weekend, Louth Weather is predicting temperatures of 19°C for today and tomorrow, with cloudy conditions and sunshine breaking through on Sunday.

Louth Weather said: "Friday will be cloudier than the last two days (see attached satellite images). However, there'll still be plenty of hazy sunshine. Max 19°C in a light to moderate easterly wind. There's a risk of isolated showers developing in inland areas during the late afternoon and evening.

via GIPHY 'Scorchio' conditions all round!

"Saturday should be sunny overall. Max 19°C. Sunday looks cloudier again but with some sunshine mixed in."

And it looks like the good weather spell will continue into next week.

Louth Weather's prediction for next week is as follows: "I expect it to remain dry for another seven days. Inland counties are at risk of isolated showers developing in the late afternoons and evenings, but coastal regions should remain dry. There will be cloudy periods at times, but there's lots more blue skies and warm sunshine to come. With easterly winds coming off The Irish Sea, coastal areas will feel cooler, but most days will see maximum values around 20°C."

And here's the outlook according to Met Eireann for the next six days.