Local Cllr Yore slams "unacceptable" work of street cleaners in Dundalk

Local Councillor Meave Yore has slammed the "unacceptable" work of street cleaners in Dundalk after tracks of mud were left on the bike lanes down the Avenue Road.

Yore took to Facebook to post the following comment and pictures:

"Quality Street Cleaning! Comments, please? I have reported to Council Management and Staff since elected that this standard is totally unacceptable I raised it again at Dundalk Municipal District Meeting last night and I want ownership and action."

One commenter said: "I wondered what happened! It looked like someone dropped soil from a trailer!"

Another added: "Thanks Maeve for your most recent report. “Ock sure it'll do” attitude is still about. Do we always want to be regarded as “dirty Dundalk”. No civic pride.