Carlingford locals band together for big beach clean up

Local marine technology company Xocean joined volunteers in a beach clean event on Tuesday evening as part of Clean Coasts Week, an annual event that actively encourages the protection of Ireland’s beaches, seas and marine life.

The Xocean team joined Carlingford Tidy Towns, Love your Lough, Carlingford Oyster Company and local volunteers to remove harmful waste from the shoreline.

“We are delighted to be a part of this year’s beach clean event and to raise awareness about marine litter. It was great to join the local Carlingford community who came together to help protect our marine resources” said James Ives, the CEO of Xocean.

Joanne McMaugh of Carlingford Tidy Towns added: “The group collected 15 small clean coasts sacks and one tyre. The shoreline was cleaned from Carlingford Oyster Company, Greenore road to King John's Castle.

"The volume of waste collected has progressively reduced over the last few years. We had about 40 volunteers who cleaned the coastline in a record one hour. We actually spent more time after sipping coffee and tea!

"Carlingford tidy towns would also like to thank Lush who provided Zero waste toiletries a nice surprise for our beach cleaners, delivered by Love your Lough.

"Thank you to Clean Coasts for the gloves and bags. What a perfect way to end Clean Coasts week and World Environment day on 5th June.”

Based in Carlingford, Xocean was founded in early 2017. The company offers turnkey data collection services to survey companies and other organisations using unmanned surface vessels (USVs). Their platform operates 24/7, accelerating project delivery at one third of the cost of conventional methods.

