Dundalk's Laura earns prestigious US internship

Dundalk student Laura Breen is off to South Carolina this summer for an internship on the prestigious Bennett Hospitality Programme.

The former Bush Primary School pupil is currently doing her third level studies at DCU, where she is a final year Marketing, Innovation and Technology student.

She flew out to Charleston, South Carolina at the start of the month, one of just four students selected.

“This internship is an amazing opportunity for me,” said Laura. “ I've never been to the United States and so I am delighted to have the opportunity to combine my love of work and travel through this summer internship.”

Previous interns have used the opportunity to work at Google and Alliance Insurance, among others.

The Bennett Hospitality internship programme is a collaborative initiative, initially devised by Mike Bennett, founder of Bennett Hospitality and Trustee of the DCU Educational Trust, in 2009.

Mr Bennett, an entrepreneur who grew his business from a bicycle and moped rental company in 1977 to an organisation running sixteen hotels and eight restaurants today, created the programme to provide students with insights into the skills required to run a successful business.