Bungalow for Brendan: Dundalk mum's housing battle

Dundalk mum Tracy McGinnis has started a GoFundMe Page in a desperate bid to raise funds for suitable housing for her profoundly disabled 13-year-old son, Brendan.

The local mum explained that Brendan will be undergoing a spinal fusion operation in mid-July "because of drastically worsening scoliosis that is literally crushing his internal organs" and requires a "properly equipped suitably modified bungalow".

If the family doesn't have suitable accommodation by then, Tracy says her son "won't be allowed to come home" to get the care he needs after the operation.

Tracy has so far raised over €21,000 in online donations, however, the family needs a further €229,000 to help them reach their goal amount.

Whilst this number is still a long way off, the mum has her eye on the prize for her family - a bungalow in Wexford which is up for sale for a fraction of the price of similar homes in Louth.

The mum is currently pushing along to see if the owner will consider a short-term lease.

Ms. McGinnis said: “I hope to God, this bungalow can come through on a short-term rental basis until the rest of the funds are raised so that I could buy it.”

It's been a long, hard battle for the local mum to secure a suitable home for her family. One not helped by the fact that Tracy is the sole carer for Brendan which leaves her “relegated” to social welfare and unable to qualify for a housing loan.

Meanwhile, Tracy says the situation has caused “untold emotional stress” to her other son, 10-year-old Declan. And although it has been stressful for Declan moving around as the family tries to find a long-term home, Tracy says he thinks it would be worth it if they can find their “forever home”.

“It is humiliating to have to go public and ask for help. I'm doing this for Brendan. I'm his voice, his protection, his advocate and on top of all that, his mother. I think I'd be remiss if I didn't fight for his needs," she said.

If you would like to help this Dundalk family before Brendan goes for his operation in July you can donate the Go Fund Me page at: www.gofundme.com/bungalow-for-brendan or visit Tracy's blog at: www.transitioningangels.com for more details.