Gardaí searching for man who conned his way into elderly Dundalk woman's home

Local Gardaí are searching for a man who “conned” his way into an elderly woman’s house just off Park Street, at 1pm on Friday, 31st May.

The person managed to enter the house under the guise of needing to leave a note for the next door neighbour. The man then entered the woman’s upstairs bedroom and took a sum of money.

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information. If you can assist please call Dundalk Garda station on 042 93 88400.