Staff at Dundalk amusements left shaken after thief threatened them with kitchen knife

A staff member at the amusements on the Demense in Dundalk was left badly shaken after a man entered the premises at 11:25pm on Sunday, June 3rd and threatened to stab him with a large kitchen knife.



The man demanded money, however the cashier was protected behind a booth and the assailant fled the scene with nothing.



Dundalk Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might have seen the man in the area on Sunday night.

He was wearing a grey jacket, black trousers and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 93 88400.