Dundalk Gardaí investigating man's "suspicious approach" to young girl in Marshes

Dundalk Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man made a “suspicious approach” to a young girl in the Marshes Shopping Centre on Sunday (June 3rd) at 2pm.

Gardaí say the young girl alerted her mother after the man asked her to “go to the toilet with him”.

The man has since been identified by Gardaí who say he has “underlying medical issues”.

A spokesperson for Dundalk Gardaí said: “We are currently conducting an investigation into the matter. The file is being prepared for the DPP in order to determine whether to prosecute the man or not.”

The Garda spokesperson added: “We would ask if any other person was approached by this man on Sunday afternoon that they would report the matter and keep us informed. That way we can protect people in the long run.”