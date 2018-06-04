Deaths in Louth- Monday 4 June 2018

The Death has occurred of Veronica Quinn née Fay of Turtulla, Harristown, Ardee, Louth and formerly of Belturbet, Cavan

Veronica Quinn (née Fay) Turtulla, Harristown, Ardee, Co. Louth. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for by Moorhall Lodge, Nursing Home, Ardee. 3rd June 2018. Veronica beloved wife of the late John Desmond (Des) dear mother of Callan, John, David, and Stephen. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters in law Helen, Linda, Martina and Carmel, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brothers Gerald, and Alf, sisters, Dolle, and Dor, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moorhall Lodge, Ardee from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to Church of Nativity Ardee, arriving for Mass 11am. Burial afterwards in Staghall Cemetery, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, at approximately 2pm.

May She Rest In Peace.





