Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 3 June 2018

The death has occurred of Seamus [Oliver] McGrory of Mulladrillan, Ardee, Louth / Monaghan

Predeceased by his wife Carmel and daughter Catherine. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Martin, Grainne, Seamus, Paul, Thomas and Martha, his sister Detty McQuillan (Monaghan), sons-in-law Martin McCullough, Paul Hegarty and Paul Terrins, daughters-in-law Adrianne, Lena, Sonia and Martha, 18 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday until removal on Monday morning at 10.45 am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery. House private on Monday morning for removal.

May he Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Byrne (née Rooney) of 58 Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in her 99th year, in the tender care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Liam, Mary, John, Gerard and Patrick.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law Oliver, daughter-in-law Sandra, John's partner Sussie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 2pm-7pm on Saturday and at the family home from 2pm-9pm on Sunday.

Removal from the family home on Monday at 11am to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to a charity of your own choice.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Malachy Begley of Moninne, Lower Faughart, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the care of Louth County Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Christina (nee Rafferty) and dear father of Regina (Quigley), Malcolm, Sonia (McGill), Jennifer (Lawrence), Mark and Brendan.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers Patrick, Peter and Stephen and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons, sons and daughters-in-law Vinny, Angela, Gary, Robert, Gillian and Leanne, grandchildren Devin and Ellis Quigley, Daniel, Laura and Stephen Begley, Megan and Cody McGill, Grace and Kate Lawrence, Harry, Oliver and Edward Begley and Eoin Begley, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 11am on Sunday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am, to St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

May he Rest in Peace