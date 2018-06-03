Assualt victim dies in hospital months after attack

A victim of an alleged assualt in Carrickmacross, who had been in hospital since January, has died.

36-year-old Seamus Bell of Foxfield, Carrickmacross was assualted on the Main Street in the Co Monaghan town on Saturday January 20th this year. He was pronounced dead at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Saturday evening (June 2nd)

Gardai say they are investigating the death of Mr Bell. State Patholoigst Dr Marie Cassidy will carry out a post mortem at 12pm today (Sunday). The deceased had been in a critical, non-responsive condition for over four months since the attack.

Mr Bell was a married father of three-young children.

A Garda spokesperson has confirmed a 34-year-old man, Lithuanian national Vytautas Racys of Loughglack in Carrickmacross who was arrested on Sunday January 21st, remains in custody in Cloverhill Prison.

He was initially charged with an offence under section 4 Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997. He is due to appear in court on June 21st.