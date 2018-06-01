Dundalk preschools to receive new capital funding

A number of local childcare providers are in line to receive almost €50,000 in capital grants as part of a nationwide €6.87 million investment in Early Years and School Age Childcare.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr. Katherine Zappone on Friday. Dundalk based TD Peter Fitzpatrick welcomed the news today.

"Today’s announcement follows on from the childcare measures we introduced last September, giving up to 70,000 children extra supports," he said. "This funding will contribute towards the creation of new childcare places, natural outdoor play areas and the essential maintenance and repair of services here in Louth.

"The capital funding has been awarded following the completion of a very competitive application and

appraisal process.

Realt na Mara Preschool & Afterschool, Kidz Academy Ltd in Greenacres on Avenue Road, Happy Days Playschool in Dromiskin and Tír na nÓg Montessori Cluide in Dunleer are in line to receive capital funding.

In addition, Playmates Montessori Presentation at the Convent School, Drogheda, Just Kids Pre-School and Afterschool (Drogheda) and Playmates Montessori at St Joseph's National School (Drogheda).

Pobal will now begin the process of notifying all applicants of these decisions. It is said the new funding will help create 2,000 new childcare places in Ireland.