Teen charged with murder of Japanese man in Dundalk appears in court

Mohamed Morei, the teen who was charged with the murder of Yosuke Sasaki, has appeared in court for the first time since January.

Having initially appeared at a special sitting at Dundalk District Court, 18-year-old Morei was unable to attend 10 previous court hearings after he was charged with the murder due to ongoing treatment he was receiving at the Central Mental Health Hospital.

Morei appeared yesterday at Cloverhill Court in Dublin with an Arabic interpreter.

24-year-old Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki was fatally stabbed on Avenue Road in Dundalk on the morning of January the 3rd.

Morei is due back in court next month.



