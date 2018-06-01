Deaths in Louth - Friday June 1st 2018

The death has occurred of Cameron Joseph Reilly, 25 Scarlet Street, Drogheda and 71 Beechwood Drive, Dunleer

Beloved son of Tracy and Patrick. Sadly missed by his heart broken mother and father, grandparents Rita and Joe Glass, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mullary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Lizzy McArdle, Ballykelly, Monvallet, Louth Village

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Lizzy, beloved wife of the late Dessie and dear mother of Nicola Commins, and the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her daughter, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren Patrick and Michael, brothers Gerard, Syril and Anthony, sisters Margaret and Briege, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm to 9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Gerard (Gerry) Conlan



Peacefully, at home. Gerry, (Grafton Shoes, Dundalk Shopping Centre), beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Jane and John. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Ray, daughter-in-law Heli, grandchildren Conall, Dearbhaile, Finn and Seán, sister Dympna (Rice), brothers-in-law Brian (Lever), Johnny (Kiernan) and Stephen (Traynor), sister-in law Deirdre (Moran)), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Pat and Finn and sisters Bernie, Imelda and Eileen.

Reposing at home from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. Removal on Monday, via The Laurels, to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral will proceed on foot afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace.

(This obituary was first announced in the death notices on 26th May)