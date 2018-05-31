Nine women from Louth amongst 209 affected by cervical check scandal

Nine women in Co Louth are amongst the group of 209 across the country who are affected by the cervical smear scandal.

Speaking after attending Wednesday evenings Standing4Women event in the Market Square where locals gathered dressed in red to stand in solidarity with those affected, Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú said:

"My colleague Gerry Adams TD has received a response to a parliamentary question which indicates that nine women from Co Louth are among the group of 209 women across the state whose cervical check audit found that initial screening had failed to detect cancer."

The Sinn Féin councillor said that he is "extremely concerned" by the revelation that nine women from the county are affected by the HSE errors.

Cllr Ó Murchú continued: "The people of Dundalk have come out in numbers to demonstrate their solidarity with these women who were failed by this state both in the failure to diagnose their illness and subsequent attempts to cover up that fact. This was mirrored throughout the state in other similar demonstrations.

"The discovery that nine women from this county should have had earlier medical interventions is gravely concerning. I hope that these women are being afforded all appropriate supports and that they will go on to make full recoveries.

"Standing4Women have called for active and independent support for those affected by the scandal, including and not limited to, an immediate point of contact for those affected, and a multidisciplinary support team. I support their call.”

Standing4Women have also proposed mandatory open disclosure within the HSE.

The Louth Cllr continued: "Earlier this month Sinn Féin introduced a private members motion calling on the government to introduce such mandatory open disclosure in the HSE. It is not acceptable to traumatise people even more by drip feeding information or by forcing them through the courts to get to the truth.

"Last weekend's referendum result demonstrated that Irish women are demanding that their healthcare needs are met. This event and the previous 'Feet on the Street' demonstration indicates that the people of County Louth are firmly behind those affected by this most recent controversy surrounding the cervical check programme."

READ: Locals make a stand for women affected by cervical check scandal at Dundalk demonstration