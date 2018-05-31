Information session aims for representation of women in public and political life

Women from Dundalk and Louth are being urged to get involved in public and political life as part of a new program called Women Write the Next Chapter.

As part of the directive, created by www.nextchapter.eu an information session will take place in Creative Spark tonight from 7 to 8pm.

Louth Fianna Fail Councillor Emma Coffey said: "Ladies please come to the information meeting tonight to explore building your community, developing any ideas for your community and improving the public representation of women....looking forward to seeing you all there tonight."

Earlier this month Joanne Jennings, Head of Programmes at Politics Plus, visited Dundalk to launch this new and innovative EU-funded civic empowerment programme which aims to support women in taking their first steps into public life.