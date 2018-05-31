Dundalk District Court

Dundalk man (36) avoids conviction over stolen hair dye

A man who was prosecuted for stealing two boxes of hair dye from a pharmacy in Blackrock, avoided a conviction at Dundalk District Court last week after paying €35 to charity.

Terence Reilly (36) with an address at Park One, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk was charged with two counts of theft form Bradley’s Pharmacy, Main Street in the village on April 24th last.