Careless driving was caught on dash cam along N2 road

A 71-year-old farmer whose driving on the N2 between Ardee and Carrickmacross was captured on a dash cam, was fined €500 at Dundalk District Court last week for careless driving.

Seamus Lappin who gave an address at Stepaside Filling Station, Drogheda Road, Ardee was originally charged with dangerous driving at Aclint, Ardee and Annamarron, Carrickmacross on August 21st last year.

The court heard the dash cam footage showed the accused overtaking on a continuous white line, causing a car on the inside to collide with a ditch to avoid oncoming traffic.

When Judge John Coughlan asked why the accused was driving like that, he was told the road is a used by a lot of lorries and the defendant had misjudged the space that he could get into.

He was described as a self-employed farmer who needs his driving licence to go about his business.

Judge Coughlan who said he would not disqualify the 71 year old, imposed fines of 250 euro for each offence, saying it was terrible driving. “You couldn’t get any worse”.