LOUTH WEATHER: 'No end to settled run in next eight days'

Local weather expert Louth Weather has stated that the great weather is set to continue for the next week - at least.

"I can't see any end to this settled run in the next eight days", Louth Weather stated in an update on Facebook this morning.

"Friday will see a mix of cloud and sun. Slow moving showers will develop and these could turn heavy and thundery. However as always with showers, some areas will escape.

"Bank Holiday Weekend sees a continuation of the sun and cloud mix we've gotten used to recently. Some days cloudier than others. While there could be the odd shower, most areas staying dry.

"Looking further ahead I can't see any end to this settled run in the next eight days."