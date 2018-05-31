UPDATE: Burst water main serving Drogheda

This morning Irish Water have issued an update on the situation concerning a burst water main near a plant at Staleen.



· Water supply being maintained to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

· Alternative water supplies are being mobilised, locations will be confirmed this morning

· All customers currently have water but we are asking them to conserve water until we can confirm a timeline for resumption of a normal water supply



A burst occurred last night (Wednesday, 30 May) on the pipeline serving the Staleen Water Treatment Plant which serves Drogheda & East Meath. Repair crews have been on site throughout the night to excavate the area and locate the burst. Work on the repair is currently underway. The burst is close to the same location as the burst which occurred last year.

The treated drinking water reservoir serving Drogheda and East Meath has enough water to maintain a water supply to customers for the present.

"We are asking all customers to conserve water until we can confirm a timeline for resumption of a normal water supply. Ashbroune, Ratoath and Duleek would be the first areas to experience water outages. Water supply is being maintained to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and we are also prioritising schools, nursing homes, crèches and vulnerable customers. Alternative water supplies are being mobilised and water tankers and bottled water will be deployed. We will confirm locations of these this morning.

"We are also prioritising the water supply to key events that are taking place in the area over today.

"While we are hopeful that the repair on this occasion will be achieved in a shorter timeframe and our full Crisis Management Team is in place so that we will have contingency measures in place to respond to whatever circumstances arise.

Customers can contact our customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or on Twitter @IWCare. Updates will be provided throughout the day on www.water.ie