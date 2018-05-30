'Full crisis management team' called out following Drogheda burst water main

According to Irish Water this evening a burst has occurred on the pipeline serving the Staleen Water Treatment Plant which serves Drogheda & East Meath.

A repair crew is on site to assess the burst and begin repairs. The burst is close to the same location as the burst which occurred last year.



The treated drinking water reservoir serving Drogheda and East Meath has enough water to maintain a water supply to customers for the present.

Irish Water are asking all customers to conserve water until they can can confirm a timeline for resumption of a normal water supply.

"We will provide a further update in the morning and during tomorrow as the picture becomes clearer.



"While we are hopeful that the repair on this occasion will be achieved in a shorter timeframe we are nevertheless mobilizing our full Crisis Management Team so that we will have contingency measures in place to respond to whatever circumstances arise.



"Irish Water has approved the budget and design for a new pipeline to replace the existing lines. We are in the final stages of resolving all of the contractual issues to begin mobilization of construction of this pipeline within weeks."