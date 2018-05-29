Louis student Nicole is boxing champ after weekend win

Louis student Nicole McCabe is celebrating after winning the 54kg National Girls 1 to 6 Championship, hosted by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association over the weekend.

Student Nicole, who is from O’Hanlon Park, beat her opponent Sarah Edge from St Brigids Edenderry, 3-2.

Nicole in the ring (left)

The National Girls 1 to 6 Championships concluded at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The finals brought the curtain down on a tournament which has evolved into one of the biggest National competitions on the domestic calendar.

The entire school, and Nicole herself are said to be thrilled with the young students boxing win.