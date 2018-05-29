Daniel O'Donnell makes his Annagassan debut as show filmed at The Glyde Inn airs tonight

Daniel O’Donnell will make his Annagassan debut on RTE One tonight (Tuesday, 29th May).



The much-loved Donegal country singer and his wife Majella visited the Louth village recently as part of their hilarious hit TV show Daniel & Majella’s B&B Roadtrip.

During the show the pair, who have been described as ‘Ireland’s first couple’ stayed in Annagassan B&B The Glyde Inn and by all accounts had an absolute ball.

The hit reality TV show, in which Daniel and Majella travel across the country staying in B&B’s, was filmed at the popular Annagassan establishment back in March after owner Paul O'Neill's son emailed the show’s producers.

Paul says staff tried to keep the big news under wraps as best they could. However, word soon got around the village and excitement spread.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Paul who opened The Glyde Inn along with his wife Anne on Easter Sunday 1978 said: “Everyone is very excited around the parish. We’re looking forward to celebrating tonight, we’ll be showing the programme live on the big screen here. We’re expecting a good few people down.”

Viewers of the show will get to see Daniel and Majella dancing, singing and having a bit of banter with locals. Paul says the couple were “very approachable” and that they “had a craic for everybody”.



“Daniel was very easy to get along with. Himself and Majella are like two of the family now! They are very nice people,” added Mr. O’Neill.

And it sounds like The Glyde Inn showed the fun-loving pair a great time. Daniel and Majella were treated to a five-course meal, followed by some Opera singing, and a music session with the locals. Owner Paul even played a few tunes on the harmonica and performed a brush dance.

He said: “We had a night of dancing and singing and there was a bit of banter. Daniel sang a few tunes and Majella sang too on another song. It was a bit of craic!”



“Daniel said they’ll definitely be back ” Mr. O’Neill added.