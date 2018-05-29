Dundalk Super Saturday returns for the June Bank Holiday Weekend

Dundalk’s Annual Customer Appreciation Day ‘Super Saturday’ returns this June Bank Holiday Saturday with fun events for all, including Art in Action by the Crafty Rock, Craft & Food Market and a Big Prize Giveaway where one lucky winner takes it all!

The fun takes place in Dundalk Town Centre from 11am to 4pm with this year’s sponsors Dundalk BIDS, Louth County Council, The Crafty Rock, Carlingford Adventure Centre, Bridge Street Studios and An Táin Theatre

Following a successful first year, this year’s Art in Action by the Crafty Rock take place in Dundalk’s An Táin Theatre Building. Focusing on fun craft activities including Jewellery, card making, yarn and fabric crafts, why not bring your budding artist along to join in the fun.

It’s not just all about crafts for kids as there will be live demonstrations in pottery & basket weaving taking place in an even bigger Food and Craft Market this year.

This year’s Food and Craft Market features delicious treats and unique artworks which something to suit everyone’s tastes

Once again entrants of the Primary School Art Competition will be celebrated with the winner announced on Super Saturday. This year’s top prize will win one student and their entire class an all-expenses trip to the Carlingford Adventure Centre.also taking part in Super Saturday as sponsors for the Primary School Art Competition is Bridge Street Studios.

Another feature of this year’s Super Saturday is a Family Treasure Hunt with the winning team set to receive €100 in Shop Local Vouchers.

Super Saturday is all about Customer Appreciation and one very lucky Dundalk Shopper will get the opportunity to walk away with vouchers galore in a Winner Takes All Giveaway. Entry to this competition is via participating shops receipts. Sign the receipts and mark them ‘SS 2018’ then bring them to Dundalk BIDS and Tourist Office. Entries will be accepted until 11am on Saturday, June 2nd. The lucky winner will be announced via the Dundalk BIDS and Dundalk Super Saturday Facebook Pages.

Another annual feature of Dundalk’s Super Saturday is the arrival of the Táin March into Dundalk.

To top it all off Town Centre Shops will have a variety of special offers on the day – another way of saying Thank You to valued customers.

Dundalk BIDS Manager Martin McElligott said he is looking forward to Super Saturday.

“Dundalk’s Super Saturday is our way of saying thank you to all our loyal town centre customers who support local businesses throughout the year.

“We have come up with a great five-hour programme of events for all ages, with plenty of choice to suit all tastes. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for continued good weather, but we do happily have the options of events undercover in both the Town Hall and our Super Saturday Marquee.

“Organising a day like this is a big undertaking and would not be possible without the generous sponsorship of Louth County Council, The Crafty Rock, Carlingford Adventure Centre and Bridge Street Studios and An Táin Theatre.”

Follow ‘Dundalk BIDS’ and ‘Dundalk Super Saturday’ on Facebook for regular updates.